How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on March 1

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Cow Palace in the San Francisco suburb of Daly City, CA.

AEW has touched down in the Bay Area for Revolution week with the company’s annual spring pay-per-view taking place this Sunday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite will be the go-home show to that event as they’ll put the finishing touches on the build and finalize the main card.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, March 1

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cow Palace, Daly City, CA

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

Just four days ahead of their 60-minute Iron Man match at Revolution, we’ll hear from AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson one final time before their title clash. The two exchanged more words last week as the champ looked into the camera and warned Danielson’s children watching at home that he would cripple their father. We’ll see what both men have to say tonight as they prepare for their long title showdown at the Chase Center.

Tonight, we’ll be treated to a tag team casino battle royal where the winner will claim the fourth and final spot in the four-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship match at Revolution. The team of Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett won last week’s battle royal, joining the Acclaimed the title-holding Gunns in the match. We’ll see which duo books their ticket to Revolution tonight.

Instead of the pay-per-view, we will get the annual Face of the Revolution ladder match on tonight’s episode of Dynamite. The participants include Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, Powerhouse Hobbs, AR Fox, Action Andretti, and Komander, who is making his AEW debut. The winner will receive a future shot at the TNT Championship.

Also on the show, Toni Storm will go one-on-one with Riho. It’ll be interesting to see how this will play into Sunday’s AEW Women’s World Championship match between Jamie Hayter, Ruby Soho, and Storm’s partner Saraya. We’ll also get AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Big Bill and Hook defending the FTW Championship against Matt Hardy.