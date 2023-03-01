‘Perfect Match’, NCAA vs. Miami Women’s Cavinder Twins & college football rule changes

It is officially March, which means college basketball will be front and center for the sports world with March Madness. Despite all the positives around the two big tournaments, the NCAA has enacted NIL sanctions on Miami’s women’s basketball team. To discuss this topic and others around the college sports world, Charlotte Wilder joins Mike Golic Jr. on the GoJo Podcast.

The college sports realm changed with the inclusion of NIL deals. Finally, players were able to profit from their names and likenesses. Still, we aren’t in a world without sanctions for violations related to specific deals and the involvement of boosters. The Cavinder twins are the latest subjects of NIL violations, but the team's coach is who the punishment is surrounding. Golic and Wilder note that the interesting thing with this situation is that the players themselves or the booster involved aren’t at the forefront of the investigation, but it is targeted at the coach.

Wilder and Golic use this situation to talk about the state of college sports as a whole. Now that the NIL “Pandora’s Box” has been opened, what else do they think can come through? With the Cavinder Twins, in particular, it brings up more questions about the actual process for these investigations and how they are conducted between the men’s and women’s sports. We are still in the early stages of college sports with NIL deals, so where could it go from here?

