Iowa State dismisses Caleb Grill from program for failing to meet team standards

The Cyclones are fading down the stretch and will now be without a key player in the rotation.

By Chinmay Vaidya
TCU v Iowa State
Caleb Grill of the Iowa State Cyclones shoots the ball as JaKobe Coles of the TCU Horned Frogs defends and Tamin Lipsey of the Iowa State Cyclones watches on in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 15, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 70-59 over the TCU Horned Frogs.
Iowa State Cyclones senior Caleb Grill has been dismissed from the program, according to a press release from the team. Grill reportedly failed to meet expectations of the program and will no longer be with the team.

Grill averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game for the Cyclones, who are on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament picture at the moment heading into the Big 12 conference tournament. Losing a rotation player at any time is tough but Grill is also a veteran who can make key plays in big moments. For a team that needs a deep run to have a chance at making the Big Dance, this is tough.

The Cyclones are currently on a four-game losing streak, putting them at 17-12 overall and 8-9 in conference play. They have a game against No. 7 Baylor which they absolutely need to win to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament.

