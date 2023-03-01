Iowa State dismisses Caleb Grill from program for failing to meet team standards

Iowa State Cyclones senior Caleb Grill has been dismissed from the program, according to a press release from the team. Grill reportedly failed to meet expectations of the program and will no longer be with the team.

Iowa State has announced Caleb Grill is no longer a member of the men's basketball team in a press release. — Jared Stansbury (@JaredStansbury) March 1, 2023

Grill averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 31.3 minutes per game for the Cyclones, who are on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament picture at the moment heading into the Big 12 conference tournament. Losing a rotation player at any time is tough but Grill is also a veteran who can make key plays in big moments. For a team that needs a deep run to have a chance at making the Big Dance, this is tough.

The Cyclones are currently on a four-game losing streak, putting them at 17-12 overall and 8-9 in conference play. They have a game against No. 7 Baylor which they absolutely need to win to have a shot at making the NCAA Tournament.