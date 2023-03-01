How to bet on Kevin Durant’s player props for Suns debut Wednesday vs. Hornets

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant will make his debut for his new team Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets barring any last-minute pregame setbacks. Durant is reportedly set to have a minutes limit, although it’s hard to tell what exactly that limit is. The star is coming off a sprained MCL, which sidelined him on January 8.

Here’s a look at Durant’s player props available on DraftKings Sportsbook and how to bet them given what we know about his Suns debut.

Kevin Durant points: 20.5 (over -120, under -110)

Best bet: Under

The Suns have other strong scorers with Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton on the floor, and the minutes limit is the only worry here. Durant is averaging 29.7 points per game this season, so a contest with no limitations for him would mean an easy over. He can get hot quickly and make this look foolish but the under is the play here.

Kevin Durant rebounds: 5.5 (over +100, under -130)

Best bet: Under

This one is a bit easier, as Durant is unlikely to get into it down low right away. Ayton is a strong rebounder and the Suns likely won’t put Durant in situations where he has to be the primary interior presence. Charlotte is an inefficient team and that leads to additional rebounding opportunities, but the under is still the move here.

Kevin Durant assists: 3.5 (over -115, under -115)

Best bet: Over

This is one where I think the over has some merit. Durant will want to play within the system and gain some goodwill among his new teammates. Booker will still want his shots, and Durant would be wise to give the young star some easy looks. That pairing holds the key for Phoenix in the postseason, and I can see Durant setting up Booker and Ayton enough to get their confidence going.

Kevin Durant three-pointers: 1.5 (over +105, under -135)

Best bet: Over

Durant doesn’t take many triples in general, even though he connects at a strong clip. I could see him getting some favorable looks with Charlotte having to defend so many strong offensive options. At plus money, there’s far more value on the over than the under here. Durant could easily can a couple shots from deep, even with the minutes restriction. Take the over here.

DraftKings is also offering a profit boost centered around Durant’s debut. If Durant scores 15+ points, hits 1+ threes and the Suns win, bettors will get paid out at +100. The points are the only concern here, largely because Durant will have a minutes limit. The triple might also not hit but is more manageable. The Suns should easily beat the Hornets in this one.