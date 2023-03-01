Kevin Durant returns to game after briefly going to locker room Wednesday vs. Hornets

Update: Durant is back in the game, so hopefully his brief exit was just a precaution.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant went to the locker room Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets with an undisclosed issue. Durant was making his debut for the Suns after being traded by the Brooklyn Nets at the deadline and was playing well, but had to get something checked out. Durant eventually did come back to the bench, so it seems like everything is good for now. We’ll see if he re-enters the game.

Durant had a strong first half with the Suns despite being on a minutes restriction but there’s a reason the team was placing some limits on him. Durant is still recovering from a sprained MCL he suffered January 8, and this is the second year in a row he’s suffered that injury. The Suns don’t want to see their superstar go down after 19 minutes of action in his team debut, especially when they have championship aspirations.