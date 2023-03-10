NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Games on March 10 that will determine who’s in and out

We’ve made it to the final college basketball weekend leading up to Selection Sunday with tons of important games to track throughout Friday. Thirty-six games are on the slate from noon ET through the early morning, and here’s a look at the biggest matchups when it comes to teams on the bubble.

For reference, we’ll use Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology, which was updated Friday morning.

Bubble Games to watch on March 10

Rutgers vs. Purdue

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

The first game of the day features of a golden opportunity for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, which enter the day right on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Rutgers is currently among the “last four in,” but coming away with a victory over one of the top teams in the country would be massive for the NCAA Tournament chances. Even if the Scarlet Knights are potentially in the field, they would love to avoid playing in the First Four.

Clemson vs. Virginia

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

The Clemson Tigers’ NCAA Tournament chances looked dead when they lost to a terrible Louisville Cardinals team in mid-February, but they clawed their way back into the bubble by winning four of their last five contests. The Tigers are among the “first four out,” and a win over the Virginia Cavaliers at a neutral site would be a significant late boost to the resume.

Utah State vs. Boise State

Time: 11:59 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

The Boise State Broncos are in a slightly better situation than the Utah State Aggies heading into the final game of the night, but the loser of this game will deal with quite the sweat on Selection Sunday. Boise State is among the “last four byes,” while Utah State checks in among the “last four in.” The bubble will likely shrink with bid thieves out there, so this is a huge matchup for both programs.