Brandon Graham signs 1-year contract with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are bringing defensive end Brandon Graham back on a one-year, $6 million deal. Graham turns 35 years old in April and will be playing in his 14th career season. He helped the Eagles to an appearance in Super Bowl 57 and will be a solid veteran presence in the locker room as they try to make another trip to the Super Bowl next season.

2022 performance

After an injury-shortened 2021 season that saw him play in only two games, Graham played in all 17 last year. He finished the year with 35 total tackles, 11 sacks and two forced fumbles. While his overall tackle numbers weren’t great, the 11 sacks were a career-high. Teammate Fletcher Cox is a free agent, so Graham may be tasked with mentoring second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis as well as helping out Josh Sweat and Derek Barnett to take a step forward.