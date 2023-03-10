Full preview for America East Championship game between Vermont-UMass Lowell

The 2024 America East Tournament championship game will feature the No. 2 UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. the No. 1 Vermont Catamounts on Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 UMass Lowell 26-7 (11-5 America East), 115 NET, 134 KenPom

UMass Lowell has enjoyed its best season since joining Division I a decade ago and is just one victory away from clinching its first NCAA Tournament bid at this level. Led by Everette Hammond, the River Hawks closed the regular season on a tear, winning seven of their last eight contests. They began the league tourney by pummeling Maine last Saturday before handling New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Offensively, UML has been good from beyond the arc, shooting just under 39% from three. The team has also been excellent on the offensive glass with an offensive rebound rate of 35.9%.

No. 1 Vermont 22-10 (14-2 America East), 111 NET, 112 KenPom

Vermont is seeking its second straight America East Tournament title and subsequently its second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament. Averaging 15.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game during the regular season, Finn Sullivan Jr. led the Catamounts this year and earned America East Player of the Year honors. The team has rattled off 14 straight victories heading into the title game, including blowout victories over NJIT and Binghamton in the league tournament.

Offensively, Vermont is shooting 55% in effective field goal percentage and is one of the most careful teams with the ball in the nation. Defensively, the Catamounts do not yield offensive rebounds with the third-lowest offensive rebound rate at 22.2%

How to watch the America East Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Where: Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, VT

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for America East Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Vermont -5

Point total: 142

Moneyline: Vermont -210, UMass Lowell +180

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Vermont: -160

UMass Lowell: +150