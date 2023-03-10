 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down cut line for THE PLAYERS Championship 2023

It’s Friday at THE PLAYERS Championship, and with Day 2 comes the pairing of the field. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day.

Tony Finau of The United States plays his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 09, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images

We’re into the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Friday and here we’ll be monitoring the cut line going into the weekend. As of now, the top of the leaderboard has some interesting names, including Ben Griffin and Chad Ramey. But also Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are in the mix.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

Projected cut line for THE PLAYERS Championship

The projected cut as of the late morning (around 10:45 a.m. ET) is even par. There are plenty of golfers who are below the cut line and we’ll highlight some notable names below.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Update, 10:45 a.m. ET — Among the big names who would miss the cut if the tournament ended now include Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy. Fortunately, most of these elite golfers have a chance to make it above the cut line in Round 2.

