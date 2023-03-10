Breaking down cut line for THE PLAYERS Championship 2023

We’re into the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship on Friday and here we’ll be monitoring the cut line going into the weekend. As of now, the top of the leaderboard has some interesting names, including Ben Griffin and Chad Ramey. But also Collin Morikawa and Viktor Hovland are in the mix.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

Projected cut line for THE PLAYERS Championship

The projected cut as of the late morning (around 10:45 a.m. ET) is even par. There are plenty of golfers who are below the cut line and we’ll highlight some notable names below.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Update, 10:45 a.m. ET — Among the big names who would miss the cut if the tournament ended now include Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy. Fortunately, most of these elite golfers have a chance to make it above the cut line in Round 2.