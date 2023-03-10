Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, March 10

For the second straight night, the NBA slate only has six games, which limits the amount of player prop bets available for bettors. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds from Draftkings Sportsbook.

Tyrese Maxey over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Portland Trail Blazers (+105)

Maxey’s been on a tear lately from deep and is averaging 3.8 made three-pointers per game over the last five games. This over has hit in four of those five games. Maxey has gotten some extended run lately (31 minutes per game over the last five games), which has led to more shots (15.8 shots per game over that same five game spread). In case that wasn’t enough, the Trail Blazers also give up an average of 3.1 threes to shooting guards so Maxey should get plenty of solid looks.

Jarrett Allen under 8.5 rebounds vs. Miami Heat (+115)

It might weird to bet Allen’s under the game after he recorded 12 rebounds against the Heat, but this is based in the numbers. Not only do the Heat only give up an average of 13.2 rebounds per game to centers — the second-lowest mark in the NBA — but Allen’s only cleared this number four times in his last seven games. Evan Mobley has been dominating the boards lately (he’s recorded double-digit boards in three of his last four games), and should soak up some of Allen’s rebound opportunities tonight.

Michael Porter Jr. over 16.5 points vs. San Antonio Spurs (-115)

The last time the Nuggets faced off against the Spurs, Porter Jr. tallied 24 points on 16 shots, and should match that production tonight. Porter Jr. has cleared this line four times in the last five games, and has also proven that he has no trouble shooting his way out of a slump, as he still managed to put up 13 shots in the one game where this over didn’t hit. The Spurs also give up an average of 22.3 points per game to small forwards.