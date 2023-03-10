NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, March 10

We’ve got six games in the NBA Friday, which gives us a limited selection when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers, $4,200

Darius Garland is questionable and didn’t go through shootaround, so LeVert is set to get some additional minutes tonight. The combo guard has been solid this season for Cleveland, averaging 24.4 DKFP per game. He had a strong showing against Boston two games ago with 30.5 DKFP and tends to do better with extended playing time. If Garland sits, LeVert is a great value add.

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,700

Even with D’Angelo Russell coming back into the mix, Reaves should see plenty of time in the rotation. The guard has scored 35.0 DKFP in back-to-back games and gets to face an inconsistent Raptors team tonight. Reaves tends to contribute in several statistical categories, so he’s a solid fantasy value add even if he isn’t scoring a ton of points.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $4,500

The workload doesn’t carry much upside for Bogdanovic, who seems locked into around 25 minutes per game with the Hawks. However, he did just go for 36.5 DKFP against the Wizards last time out and he’ll contribute in several categories. Washington ranks 27th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wings, so Bogdanovic should exploit this favorable matchup once again.