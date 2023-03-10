Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. 76ers on Friday

The Portland Trail Blazers (31-35) will travel to the East coast for a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (43-22). Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Wells Fargo Arena. This will be the second and final time these two teams face off this season. The 76ers won the first matchup 105-95 back in January.

The 76ers are not dealing with any notable injuries. Portland is dealing with a few. Justise Winslow is still out with an ankle injury, while Anfernee Simons is questionable with an ankle injury that has caused him to miss four straight games.

The 76ers are 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 232. On the moneyline, the 76ers are -345 while the Trail Blazers are +285.

Trail Blazers vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: 76ers -8.5

The 76ers have been the much better team this year. Damian Lillard is great, but doesn't have enough help around him to make the Blazers a true contender. Joel Embiid has been unstoppable and should have a big game against Jusuf Nurkic. The 76ers should win this game by double digits.

At home, the 76ers are 21-12-1 ATS which is the fifth best in the NBA. The Trail Blazers are 16-18 ATS on the road. Philadelphia is also 4-1 in its last five games. Now that the 76ers are returning back home, I expect them to continue to build on their win streak.

Over/Under: Under 232

With stars like Lillard and Embiid on the court, everybody thinks the over is automatic. That hasn't been the case this season. On the road, the Trail Blazers have cashed the under in 22 of 34 games, which is the second-most in the NBA. I expect this to be a blowout and don’t see the Trail Blazers scoring many points. I expect this total to finish in the low 220s.