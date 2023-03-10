Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Wizards on Friday

The Atlanta Hawks (33-33) will travel to take on the Washington Wizards (31-35) Friday night. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. They have played against each other twice in the past 20 days. They split in those two games with the road team winning both matchups.

Neither team is dealing with any notable injuries.

The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 238. On the moneyline, the Hawks are -120 while the Wizards are +100.

Hawks vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -1.5

The Wizards are an odd team as they’re not that good, but find a way to win random games. The Hawks are improving under Quin Snyder and have already won in Washington once recently. Look for a big game from Trae Young and Dejounte Murray tonight.

The Wizards are 13-17-1 against the spread at home this season, which is fourth worst in the NBA. Take Atlanta in this division showdown.

Over/Under: Over 238

Both teams can score and struggle defensively. Even when Snyder in Utah, his teams would score tons of points. The Wizards have shown they can fill it up this season. For Washington, the over is 18-12-1 in home games, while the over is 22-13 in road games for Atlanta. The most recent matchup between these two teams went over this total and I expect it again in this matchup.