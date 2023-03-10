Pick against the spread, over/under for Cavaliers vs. Heat on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers (42-26) will head South to take on the Miami Heat (35-32) for the second time in three days Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. from Miami-Dade Arena and will air on NBA TV. This is the fourth and final time these two teams will face off this season with the Cavaliers leading the series 2-1 so far.

The Cavaliers have added Darius Garland late to the injury report with a quad issue. He didn’t go through shootaround, so his status is truly up in the air. Kyle Lowry is set to miss his 15th straight game for the Heat with a knee injury. Kevin Love is probable for the Heat with a rib injury.

The Heat are 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 213. On the moneyline, the Heat are -130 while the Cavaliers are +110.

Cavaliers vs. Heat, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Cavs +2

The Cavs have been the better team this season. It has been tough to get a read on the Heat because they have underperformed all season and have struggled to score. I expect them to turn things up in the playoffs, but until then, look for their struggles to continue. With Garland listed as questionable, the odds moved in favor of the Heat. But Mitchell can lead this team to a victory. The Cavs are also 10-0 without Garland this season including four road wins.

Miami is 9-23-2 against the spread at home this season. Because of their skill the Heat have been favorites at home a ton, and just haven't played well. The Cavs have won five of their last six. Cleveland hasn’t been great on the road, but I think the Cavs stay hot tonight.

Over/Under: Under 213

Their matchup two days ago went under this total as they finished at 204 and I think we see both teams finish in the low 100s again. With Garland potentially out, this number could drop even more. All three matchups between the two teams have gone under this total this season. The under has hit in 18 of 33 road games for the Cavs this season and I expect it to continue tonight.