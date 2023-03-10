Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Timberwolves on Friday

Despite trading away Kevin Durant at the trade deadline, the Brooklyn Nets (37-29) are still in prime position to make the playoffs. They’ll get a chance to increase their postseason standing on Friday when they travel to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-33) at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves will once again be without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and Jaylen Nowell (knee). The Nets could be without Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson and Spencer Dinwiddie but the latter two are more likely to suit up here.

The Timberwolves are 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 228.5.

Nets vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nets +4.5

While the Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back, they should be rested for tonight’s game, as Claxton, Dinwiddie, Johnson, and Royce O’Neale all sat last night, while Mikal Bridges and Dorian Finney-Smith both played less than 12 minutes. Even if the Nets don’t get everyone back tonight, they should get some rested reinforcements tonight. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards remains one of the best young players in the NBA, but he’ll match up against a solid defender in Bridges, which could limit his production. Take Brooklyn to cover.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Not only is Minnesota’s wing defense compromised, but the Wolves will also be without Towns, whose absence has severely hurt their interior defense. Both the Nets and Timberwolves are shooting above 49% from the field on the season, and have wings who can heat up in a hurry in Edwards and Bridges. A short-handed version of the Nets cleared this over last night against the Bucks, who are one of the best defensive teams in basketball. These teams should have no problem combining to clear this over tonight.