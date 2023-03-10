Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Lakers on Friday

Friday night’s matchup between the Toronto Raptors (32-35) and the Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) features a battle of teams looking to turn their season around. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup as the No. 9 seeds in their respective conferences and are 1.5 games behind the eight seed.

Will Barton is probable for the Raptors, while D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Davis are probable for the Lakers. Mo Bamba is out after being diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain, and LeBron James is also out while he recovers from a right foot tendon injury.

The Raptors are 1.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 224.

Raptors vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Raptors -1.5

While the Raptors are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, I think they take home the win tonight in a game between two evenly matched teams. Davis has been on a tear lately (33 ppg and 13.8 rpg over the last five games), but could be at less than 100% tonight due to his foot injury. The Raptors have been an inconsistent team all year, but they should get the job done tonight.

Over/Under: Under 224

The Raptors have only cleared this line twice in their last five games (one of which was with a score of 225), while the Lakers have cleared this line three times in their last five games (also with a score of 225). Although both teams are inconsistent, they’re both middle of the pack in offensive and defensive rating. That trend should play out tonight in what will be a low-scoring affair.