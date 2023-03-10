Ultimate streaming guide for 2023 Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards will air on Sunday, March 12 at 8:00 p.m. ET from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. If you’re scrambling to watch all of this year’s nominated films ahead of the awards night, fear not, because we have the rundown of where you can stream each movie.

Oscars 2023 streaming guide

This year’s list of films nominated for Best Picture is one of the most balanced lineups in recent memory, from drama films to some of 2022’s biggest blockbusters. You can watch each movie below using the following streaming platforms:

All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water - Currently only in theaters

The Banshees of Inisherin - HBO Max

Elvis - HBO Max

Everything Everywhere All at Once - Showtime or Paramount+

The Fabelmans - Purchase on Prime Video

Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount+

Triangle of Sadness - Rent on Prime Video

Women Talking - Currently only in theaters

While all of the films nominated for Best Picture are well deserving in their own right, it has slowly become a foregone conclusion that Everything Everywhere All at Once will walk away with the night’s biggest prize. The multiversal absurdist film opened with the third-best odds (+600) at DraftKings Sportsbook back in November, and it has since ballooned as the overwhelming favorite (-1200) heading into Sunday night.

There really is no stopping its momentum after the film picked up big wins at the Golden Globes, Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, and the Indie Spirit Awards.

For those wishing for an upset, which has happened at the Academy Awards over the course of history, All Quiet On the Western Front seems to be the candidate with the most juice to achieve the feat. The film, which touches on the ferocity and futility of war and is very timely given today’s geopolitical climate, has the second-best odds (+1000) to notch the ceremony’s highest honor.