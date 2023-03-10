2023 XFL full Week 4 schedule

The XFL heads into Week 4 this weekend after an exciting Week 3 slate that sees both the D.C. Defenders and the Houston Roughnecks improve to a perfect 3-0 record. The Defenders toppled the St. Louis Battlehawks with a 34-28 scoreline while the Roughnecks took down the San Antonio Brahmas with a 22-13 final score.

On the other end of the standings, both the Vegas Vipers and the Orlando Guardians remain winless on the season as they fall to 0-3 after three weeks of play and sit at the bottom of their respective divisions. They’ll look to get their first win this weekend, but it won’t be easy for either of them as they’re both taking on the division leaders, with the Guardians hosting the Roughnecks and the Vipers heading on the road to take on the Defenders.

Here’s a look at the full schedule ahead of the Week 4 action.

Week 4 XFL schedule

Saturday, March 11

7:00 p.m. — Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians — FX, ESPN+

10:00 p.m. — San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons — FX, ESPN+

Sunday, March 12

4:00 p.m. — Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks — ESPN2, ESPN+

7:00 p.m. — Vegas Vipers at DC Defenders — ESPN2, ESPN+