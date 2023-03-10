Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will finally be running at full speed by Saturday, March 11. Teams in Pool C and Pool D will be playing their first games of the tournament. The United States and the Dominican Republic will be making their 2023 WBC debuts and are considered two of the favorites to win the championship.
2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Saturday, March 11
Czech Republic vs. Japan
Start time: 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Odds:
Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei
Start time: 6 a.m. ET on FS2
Location: Taichung Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD
Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico
Start time: 12 p.m. ET on FS2
Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
Colombia vs. Mexico
Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD
Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela
Start time: 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD
Great Britain vs. USA
Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD
Czech Republic vs. Korea
Start time: 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD
Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba
Start time: 11 p.m. ET on FS2
Location: Taichung Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD