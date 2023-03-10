 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11

We go over the schedule at the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11.

By TeddyRicketson
Rafael Devers #11 of the Dominican Republic works out during the Dominican Republic National Baseball Team workout day at Lee County Sports Complex on March 07, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will finally be running at full speed by Saturday, March 11. Teams in Pool C and Pool D will be playing their first games of the tournament. The United States and the Dominican Republic will be making their 2023 WBC debuts and are considered two of the favorites to win the championship.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Saturday, March 11

Czech Republic vs. Japan

Start time: 5 a.m. ET on FS1
Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Odds:

Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei

Start time: 6 a.m. ET on FS2
Location: Taichung Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico

Start time: 12 p.m. ET on FS2
Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

Colombia vs. Mexico

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on FS1
Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida
Odds: TBD

Great Britain vs. USA

Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Fox
Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
Odds: TBD

Czech Republic vs. Korea

Start time: 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Odds: TBD

Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba

Start time: 11 p.m. ET on FS2
Location: Taichung Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan
Odds: TBD

More From DraftKings Nation