Full schedule for 2023 World Baseball Classic on Saturday, March 11

The 2023 World Baseball Classic will finally be running at full speed by Saturday, March 11. Teams in Pool C and Pool D will be playing their first games of the tournament. The United States and the Dominican Republic will be making their 2023 WBC debuts and are considered two of the favorites to win the championship.

2023 World Baseball Classic schedule: Saturday, March 11

Czech Republic vs. Japan

Start time: 5 a.m. ET on FS1

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Odds:

Netherlands vs. Chinese Taipei

Start time: 6 a.m. ET on FS2

Location: Taichung Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD

Nicaragua vs. Puerto Rico

Start time: 12 p.m. ET on FS2

Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

Odds: TBD

Colombia vs. Mexico

Start time: 2:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Odds: TBD

Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on FS1

Location: LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida

Odds: TBD

Great Britain vs. USA

Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Fox

Location: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Odds: TBD

Czech Republic vs. Korea

Start time: 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Location: Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

Odds: TBD

Chinese Taipei vs. Cuba

Start time: 11 p.m. ET on FS2

Location: Taichung Baseball Stadium in Taichung, Taiwan

Odds: TBD