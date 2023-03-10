Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament

The Northwestern Wildcats will enter Big Ten Tournament play with a matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night. The game will tip-off from 6:30 p.m. ET from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and can be seen on BTN.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Northwestern odds in Big Ten Tournament

Spread: Northwestern -1.5

Over/Under: 130.5

Moneyline: Northwestern -120, Penn State +100

Penn State (20-12, 10-10 Big Ten) will bring a three-game winning streak into Friday night and advanced with a 79-76 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Thursday. Andrew Funk went off for 20 points, connecting 6-of-9 shots from beyond the arc. The Nittany Lions rate 49th overall in KenPom with an offense that rates 15th in adjusted efficiency, while the defense is 125th defensively.

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8 Big Ten) lost three games in a row until a win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the regular season finale, so the Wildcats have been off since Sunday. Boo Buie is the team leader with 17.2 points and 4.5 assists per game. Northwestern rates 42nd overall in KenPom, including 103rd offensively in adjusted efficiency, while the defense is 19th on that end of the floor.

The Pick: Northwestern -1.5

The Wildcats are the much more well-rested team in a great revenge spot after losing the Nittany Lions 68-65 in overtime last week. Northwestern has been very good away from home this season with a 7-4 road record, which is very important this time of year when homecourt advantage is lost.