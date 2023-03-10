Picks, predictions for Arkansas vs. Texas A&M in SEC Quarterfinals on Friday

The No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies will begin SEC Tournament play against the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks in the quarterfinal round on Friday night. The game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and can be seen on SEC Network.

After a strong couple weeks of college hoops betting, my picks went 0-3-1 on Thursday, so let’s get back on track and take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M odds in SEC Quarterfinals

Spread: Texas A&M -1

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M -115, Arkansas -105

Arkansas (20-12, 8-10 SEC) advanced after knocking off the Auburn Tigers 76-73 on Thursday to end a three-game losing streak. Anthony Black scored a team-high 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor with six rebounds and six assists. The Razorbacks rate 19th overall in KenPom including 44th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 18th on the defensive end.

Texas A&M (23-8, 15-3 SEC) won eight of its last nine games and has been off since taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide in the regular season finale on Saturday. Wade Taylor IV is the team’s leading scorer with 16.3 points per game to go along with a team-high 4.1 assists. The Aggies rate 25th in KenPom including 32nd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 37th defensively.

The Pick: Texas A&M -1

The Razorbacks have been terrible away from home this season with a 2-8 record outside of Fayetteville, while the Aggies were 7-4 in road games. Texas A&M has really hit its stride since February and should keep it rolling on Friday night to get into the SEC semifinals.