Picks, predictions for Creighton vs. Xavier in Big East Semifinals on Friday

The No. 15 Xavier Musketeers will take on the No. 24 Creighton Bluejays on Friday night for a spot in the Big East Tournament title. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York and can be seen on FS1.

I had a strong couple weeks of winners, but hit a rough patch with a 0-3-1 record ATS on Thursday, but let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Creighton vs. Xavier odds in Big East Tournament Semifinals

Spread: Creighton -3.5

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Creighton -165, Xavier +140

Creighton (21-11, 14-6 Big East) will bring a three-game winning streak into Friday night’s contest after taking down the Villanova Wildcats 87-74 in Thursday’s quarterfinal round. The Bluejays were led by 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. Creighton rates 12th overall in KenPom including 24th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 14th on the defensive end.

Xavier (24-8, 15-5 Big East) will look for its fifth consecutive victory after taking down the DePaul Blue Demons 89-84 on Thursday. The Musketeers were led by Jack Nunge, who recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Xavier rates 16th overall in KenPom with an offense that will enter sixth in adjusted efficiency and 92nd defensively.

The Pick: Xavier +3.5

The Musketeers should be highly motivated after getting crushed by the Bluejays on the road in late January, and they’ve been the better team away from home in this matchup. Xavier is 9-6 straight up in games not played in its home arena, and that experience should play a big role in covering this number.