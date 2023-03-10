Opening odds, picks, predictions for Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky in SEC Quarterfinals

The Vanderbilt Commodores will be in at home in Nashville, but will have a decidedly smaller crowd in attendance as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday, March 10 from Bridgestone Arena on Broadway in the Music City.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky odds in SEC Quarterfinals

Spread: Kentucky -6

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Kentucky -250, Vandy +210

The Pick: Under 146

Vandy has played their best basketball under fourth-year coach Jerry Stackhouse in the last month, winning nine of their last 10 and moving up to No. 23 in KenPom adjusted offensive rating. But they’re playing on back-to-back days after their 77-68 win over LSU last night, and Kentucky has shown they can fall into ruts where they can fall out of rhythm (which might be more pronounced after five days off).

This spread looks about right, but we’ll lean under the total.