Picks, predictions for Maryland vs. Indiana in Big Ten Quarterfinals on Friday

The quarterfinals of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament will roll on through Friday afternoon at the United Center in Chicago and the final matchup of the day will feature the No. 6 Maryland Terrapins taking on the No. 3 Indiana Hoosiers. Tip is set for 9 p.m. ET or 25 minutes after the conclusion of Penn State-Northwestern and the game will air on the Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Maryland vs. Indiana odds in Big Ten Quarterfinals

Spread: Indiana -2

Over/Under: 135

Moneyline: Indiana -135, Maryland +115

The Pick: Under 135

As the spread indicates, this should be a tight matchup between two teams scrapping it out for a spot in the semifinals on Saturday. What stands out is that both the Terps and Hoosiers teams have top 50 defenses in adjusted efficiency and both units have averaged some of the longest average possession length in the entire country. That means that opposing offenses really have to work to find good shots against these two teams and that should be the case when facing each other tonight. Combine that with the Maryland offense already operating at a relatively slow tempo and I’ll hammer the under for this late contest.