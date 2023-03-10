Picks, predictions for Oregon vs. UCLA in Pac-12 Semifinals on Friday

The semifinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament will tip off tonight with the No. 1 UCLA Bruins taking on the No. 4 Oregon Ducks at 9 p.m. ET. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, and will air on Pac-12 Networks.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Oregon vs. UCLA odds in Pac-12 Semifinals

Spread: UCLA -5

Over/Under: 133.5

Moneyline: UCLA -225, Oregon +190

The Pick: UCLA -5

UCLA beat Oregon by nine and seven points, respectively, in both of their regular season matchups and I’d bank on seeing a similar result tonight. The Bruins boast the second-best defense in adjusted efficiency and in particular, have the seventh-best turnover rate at 24.1%. They could capitalize on a Ducks offense that has been prone to making mistakes and turn those into points on the other end, breaking off runs that could widen the gap down the stretch. Lay it with UCLA here.