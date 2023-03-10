Picks, predictions for Clemson vs. Virginia in ACC Semifinals on Friday

The No. 13 Virginia Cavaliers and Clemson Tigers will battle for a spot in the ACC Championship on Friday night. The game will get started at 9:30 p.m. ET from Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina and can be seen on ESPN2.

I was on a hot streak for a couple weeks, but that ended with an 0-3-1 run on Thursday, so let’s get back on track and take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Clemson vs. Virginia odds in ACC Semifinals

Spread: Virginia -3

Over/Under: 125.5

Moneyline: Virginia -155, Clemson +135

Clemson (23-9, 14-6 ACC) won four of its last five games including Thursday’s 80-54 domination of the NC State Wolfpack. Ian Schieffelin and PJ Hall scored team highs with 15 points, and Hunter Tyson recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers will continue to be without Alex Hemenway, who’s out for the ACC Tournament with an appendectomy. Clemson rates 52nd overall in KenPom including 71st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 50th defensively.

Virginia (24-6, 15-5 ACC) will bring a three-game winning streak into this contest after Thursday’s 68-59 quarterfinal victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Jayden Gardner led the team with 17 points with 10 rebounds in the win. Ben Vander Plas suffered a season-ending injury to his hand earlier this week. The Cavaliers rate 34th in KenPom including 73rd in adjusted offensive efficiency and 31st defensively.

The Pick: Clemson +3

The Tigers are in must-win mode squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble heading into Friday’s slate of college hoops. As of the latest update from Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology, Clemson is among the “first four out,” and we’ll see the Tigers best effort in this spot. Virginia got the best of the Tigers at home last week, and Clemson should be motivated to win and cover this number.