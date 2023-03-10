Opening odds, picks, predictions for TCU vs. Texas in Big 12 Semifinals on Friday

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Longhorns in the semifinal of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament on Friday from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Texas odds in Big 12 Semifinals

Spread: Texas -2.5

Over/Under: 148

Moneyline: Texas -135, TCU +115

The Pick: TCU +2.5

This opened TCU +3, and the action came in to move it because you bet against this Frogs team at your peril. Even with Eddie Lampkin away from the team, TCU has show they can defend at an elite level (20 turnovers forced vs. Kansas State in the quarterfinals), while also shooting it well enough to be efficient (11-25 from three-point range vs. KSU). It’s a different team without their biggest post presence, but one that can switch and push even more than usual.

TCU was already No. 1 in the country in fast break opportunities, and now they might even go quicker. That could force a tough matchup for the Horns.