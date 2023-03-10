Opening odds, picks, predictions for Arizona State vs. Arizona in Pac-12 Semifinals on Friday

The Arizona State Sun Devils are still looking to lock down an NCAA Tournament berth, and they’ll get the chance when they face their rival the Arizona Wildcats in the semifinals of the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.

The last two times these teams faced each other we saw the biggest buzzer-beater in all of college basketball so far this season. We can only hope for a finish that dramatic in the rubber match.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Arizona State vs. Arizona odds in Pac-12 Semifinals

Spread: Arizona -7

Over/Under: 155

Moneyline: Arizona -315, Arizona State +260

The Pick: Arizona State +7

The one thing you know about a Bobby Hurley team is they’re going to compete as hard as they can for as long as they can. And this is just too many points in this spot when a win means the Sun Devils have all but locked up a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Eight players got at least double-digit minutes for ASU in their 77-72 win over USC on Thursday night, so they have the bodies to throw at what might turn into a T-Mobile track meet. And the desperation of wanting to play in The Big Dance means this is just too many points here.

‘Zona might win, and they certainly don’t want their rivals to ever be happy, but the Sun Devils find a way to at least cover.