How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for March 10 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

We now sit just over three weeks away from Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and the card is starting to round into form. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, a new No. 1 contender for the IC title will be crowned and the hottest storyline in the company rages on.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Last Friday, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns gave Jimmy Uso and ultimatum...either get his brother Jey to return to the Bloodline by tonight’s episode of Smackdown or be held personally responsible for his absence. Well, he didn’t have to seven days. In the main event of this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Jey returned following Jimmy’s match against Sami Zayn. He at first appeared to side with Zayn, only to turn on him with a superkick and rejoin his brother and the family.

As the Usos and Solo Sikoa were beating down Zayn in the ring, Cody Rhodes ran down to make the save and chase the group off. Earlier in the night, the Royal Rumble winner was spotted speaking to Kevin Owens, who had once again spurned Zayn’s suggestion to link up and fight the Bloodline together. We’ll see how Monday’s developments carry over into tonight as all parties prepare for war during Wrestlemania weekend.

Last week, Drew McIntyre came out to issue a challenge to the Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, but was interrupted by Sheamus. The “Celtic Warrior” was offended that his tag partner tried to take his title opportunity and before the two could come to blows, they were interrupted by the likes of LA Knight, the New Day, and Karrion Kross. Tonight, we’ll get a fatal five-way match featuring McIntyre, Sheamus, Kross, Knight, and Xavier Woods, where the winner will face Gunther for the IC title at Wrestlemania.

Also on the show, Ricochet and Braun Strowman will team to face the Viking Raiders. We’ll also see if the Wrestlemania matchup between Rey and Dominik Mysterio will be made official.