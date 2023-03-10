 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anfernee Simons, D’Angelo Russell, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 10

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Friday, March 10 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers
Anfernee Simons of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 1, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

We have a light NBA slate Friday with six games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 10

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Anfernee Simons (ankle) - questionable

Simons could be back after aggravating his ankle injury, but the Blazers will be cautious given how his last return went. If everything checks out, Simons will take some shots away from Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant.

James Harden (foot) - available

After sitting on the second night of a back-to-back earlier in the week, Harden is back in for the 76ers.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Kevin Love (ribs) - probable

Love should be in for Miami and will have a role off the bench.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Nic Claxton (Achilles, thumb) - TBD
Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) - expected to play
Cam Johnson (knee) - expected to play

The Nets have rested Dinwiddie and Johnson on one part of back-to-backs since acquiring them, and they both sat Thursday. The expectation is both will play.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - probable

The rookie should be in for the Spurs, who are tanking as the regular season winds down.

Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for LA. Russell is expected to get the start in his return from an ankle injury.

