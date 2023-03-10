Anfernee Simons, D’Angelo Russell, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 10

We have a light NBA slate Friday with six games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 10

Anfernee Simons (ankle) - questionable

Simons could be back after aggravating his ankle injury, but the Blazers will be cautious given how his last return went. If everything checks out, Simons will take some shots away from Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant.

James Harden (foot) - available

After sitting on the second night of a back-to-back earlier in the week, Harden is back in for the 76ers.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kevin Love (ribs) - probable

Love should be in for Miami and will have a role off the bench.

Nic Claxton (Achilles, thumb) - TBD

Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) - expected to play

Cam Johnson (knee) - expected to play

The Nets have rested Dinwiddie and Johnson on one part of back-to-backs since acquiring them, and they both sat Thursday. The expectation is both will play.

Jeremy Sochan (knee) - probable

The rookie should be in for the Spurs, who are tanking as the regular season winds down.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - probable

Both guys should be in for LA. Russell is expected to get the start in his return from an ankle injury.