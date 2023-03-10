Anfernee Simons, D’Angelo Russell, James Harden headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 10

We have a light NBA slate Friday with six games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBATV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 10
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Anfernee Simons (ankle) - questionable
Simons could be back after aggravating his ankle injury, but the Blazers will be cautious given how his last return went. If everything checks out, Simons will take some shots away from Damian Lillard and Jerami Grant.
James Harden (foot) - available
After sitting on the second night of a back-to-back earlier in the week, Harden is back in for the 76ers.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat
Kevin Love (ribs) - probable
Love should be in for Miami and will have a role off the bench.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Nic Claxton (Achilles, thumb) - TBD
Spencer Dinwiddie (rest) - expected to play
Cam Johnson (knee) - expected to play
The Nets have rested Dinwiddie and Johnson on one part of back-to-backs since acquiring them, and they both sat Thursday. The expectation is both will play.
Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Jeremy Sochan (knee) - probable
The rookie should be in for the Spurs, who are tanking as the regular season winds down.
Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
D’Angelo Russell (ankle) - probable
Both guys should be in for LA. Russell is expected to get the start in his return from an ankle injury.