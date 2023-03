When is the USA playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic?

The 2023 World Baseball Classic started on Tuesday, March 7. So far, the games have mainly focused on Pools A and B pool play. Saturday, March 10 marks the start of Pool play for Team USA and for Pool C. Pool play will wrap up on March 15 with the winner and runner-up from each Pool advancing to the quarterfinals. Team USA will play its games at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

St. Louis Cardinals veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright will get the starting nod for Team USA on Saturday. Miles Mikolas (Cardinals), Lance Lynn (Chicago White Sox), Merill Kelly (Arizona Diamondbacks) and Clayton Kershaw (Los Angeles Dodgers) are other starting pitchers on the roster. Team USA’s lineup looks like an MLB All-Star roster. Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels) is the captain and is joined by stars Pete Alonso (New York Mets), Nolan Arenado (Cardinals), Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Paul Goldschmidt (Cardinals) and Trea Turner (Philadelphia Phillies).

Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic Schedule

Saturday, March 11 — Team USA vs. Great Britain — 9 p.m. ET on Fox

Sunday, March 12 — Team USA vs. Mexico — 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Monday, March 13 — Team USA vs. Canada — 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Wednesday, March 15 — Team USA vs. Colombia — 10 p.m. ET on FS1

Team USA 2023 potential knockout stage schedule