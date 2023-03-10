McNeese State targeting former LSU head coach Will Wade

McNeese State has is targeting former LSU men’s basketball head coach Will Wade to fill its coaching vacancy, per Seth Davis of The Athletic. The news comes after the school parted ways with former head coach John Aiken this week following an 11-23 season.

Wade was fired by LSU nearly one year ago to the day after the program received a notice of allegations by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations committed by the head coach. If you remember, he was suspended in 2019 after an FBI wiretap reportedly revealed him discussing an offer for a prospective recruit. He would be reinstated with modifications to his contract stipulating that the school could fire him if the NCAA were to issue a notice that he committed a Level I or II violation. That came to fruition in March of 2022, resulting in his ouster.

On the court, Wade enjoyed tremendous success through his stints at Chattanooga, VCU, and LSU. He posted a 196-96 record through nine seasons as a head coach, a run that included five NCAA Tournament appearances and two regular season conference championships. Now heading west to Lake Charles, LA, he will try to jumpstart a McNeese State program that has not made the NCAA Tournament since 2002.