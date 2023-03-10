Aaron Rodgers could return to Packers if ‘things don’t work out the way we would want’

Mark Murphy, president and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, spoke about Aaron Rodgers during a telecast of the Girls State Basketball Tournament on Friday. He confirmed that the team had given Rodgers permission to speak with the New York Jets, saying “We did give them permission. But I really can’t get into the details and we are just really hopeful that we can reach a resolution that works not only for Aaron, but for us,” per WBAY’s Dave Schroeder.

Murphy wants to have the issue resolved before the start of free agency, which is in just five days on March 15th. He was asked if there was any possibility that Rodgers would be the starting quarterback for the Packers in 2023m Murphy answered, “yeah, I mean, unless, if things don’t work out the way that we would want them. Yeah, he is obviously a great player.” It’s a convoluted couple of sentences, so it isn’t exactly cut and dry that they don’’t want Rodgers back, but it sure wasn’t a big endorsement of the idea either.

All signs seem to point to Rodgers moving on this summer and the Jets are in hot pursuit. But, that doesn’t mean a team like the Raiders couldn’t put together a stronger deal. There will be more news to come.