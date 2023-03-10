Opening odds, picks, predictions for Ohio State vs. Purdue in Big Ten Semifinals on Saturday

The semifinal round of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament will get tip off on Saturday with the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers battling the No. 13 Ohio State Buckeyes at 1 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the United Center in Chicago and will air on CBS.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Ohio State vs. Purdue odds in Big Ten Semifinals

Spread: Purdue -6.5

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Purdue -265, Ohio State +225

The Pick: Ohio State +6.5

I mean, you have to keep riding the hot hand in Chicago, right? With Bruce Thornton leading the way, the Buckeyes have been the surprise team of the entire Big Ten Tournament and they’ve only picked up more momentum as the week has gone on. OSU matches up well against Purdue offensively and does a good job at taking care of the ball.

The Boilermakers did blow this same Buckeye team out by 27 towards the end of the regular season, but hasn’t exactly been squashing other opponents as of late. I’ll predict that OSU brings the fight to the top seed and covers on Saturday.