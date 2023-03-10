Report: Bears trading No. 1 pick to Panthers for two first rounders, D.J. Moore, & more

The 2023 NFL Draft appears to have just gotten its first big shakeup, as the Bears plan to trade the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 and 61st pick in this year’s draft along with a 2024 first rounder, 2025 second rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore, per Adam Schefter.

The Panthers give up a lot here to move up eight spots, but they must have a very good feeling about one of the top quarterbacks this year. Most likely they’ll take either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

The Bears should still get a top non-QB at No. 9 overall while also getting great draft capital for the next couple years as they look to build around Justin Fields. But Fields also got a strong receiver to throw to this season in D.J. Moore. Moore had a down 2022 with the poor QB play in Carolina, but he has already proven that he can be a true No. 1 receiver in this league. This could work out well for both sides, but there’s no doubt the Bears got what they wanted out of the deal.