Report: Bears trading No. 1 pick to Panthers for two first rounders, D.J. Moore, & more

The Panthers move up to the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Chet Gresham Updated
DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers stands on the field during their game against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft appears to have just gotten its first big shakeup, as the Bears plan to trade the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 and 61st pick in this year’s draft along with a 2024 first rounder, 2025 second rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore, per Adam Schefter.

The Panthers give up a lot here to move up eight spots, but they must have a very good feeling about one of the top quarterbacks this year. Most likely they’ll take either Alabama’s Bryce Young or Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

The Bears should still get a top non-QB at No. 9 overall while also getting great draft capital for the next couple years as they look to build around Justin Fields. But Fields also got a strong receiver to throw to this season in D.J. Moore. Moore had a down 2022 with the poor QB play in Carolina, but he has already proven that he can be a true No. 1 receiver in this league. This could work out well for both sides, but there’s no doubt the Bears got what they wanted out of the deal.

