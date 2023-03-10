What picks do the Bears have in the 2023, 2024 NFL Drafts

The Chicago Bears ended the NFL season with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There were discussions to start the offseason on whether or not the team would move on from quarterback Justin Fields with how good this draft class’ quarterbacks are. The Bears at least delayed those discussions by trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, March 10.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Picks

No. 9 (1st round from Carolina)

No. 53 (2nd round from Baltimore)

No. 61 (2nd round from Carolina)

No. 64 (3rd round)

No. 103 (4th round)

No. 133 (4th from Philadelphia)

No. 136 (5th round)

No. 148 (5th round from New England/Baltimore)

No. 218 (7th round)

No. 258 (7th round compensatory pick)

Chicago Bears 2024 Draft Picks

2 1st round picks (own and Carolina’s)

2nd round pick

3rd round pick

4th round pick

5th round pick

6th round pick

7th round pick