What picks do the Bears have in the 2023, 2024 NFL Drafts

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in 2023 to the Carolina Panthers for multiple draft picks and WR DJ Moore.

By TeddyRicketson
Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Beats looks to throw a pass in the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 01, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears ended the NFL season with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There were discussions to start the offseason on whether or not the team would move on from quarterback Justin Fields with how good this draft class’ quarterbacks are. The Bears at least delayed those discussions by trading the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers on Friday, March 10.

Chicago Bears 2023 Draft Picks

No. 9 (1st round from Carolina)
No. 53 (2nd round from Baltimore)
No. 61 (2nd round from Carolina)
No. 64 (3rd round)
No. 103 (4th round)
No. 133 (4th from Philadelphia)
No. 136 (5th round)
No. 148 (5th round from New England/Baltimore)
No. 218 (7th round)
No. 258 (7th round compensatory pick)

Chicago Bears 2024 Draft Picks

2 1st round picks (own and Carolina’s)
2nd round pick
3rd round pick
4th round pick
5th round pick
6th round pick
7th round pick

