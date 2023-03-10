 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full 2023 NFL Draft first round order after Bears trade No. 1 overall pick to Panthers

Chicago has dealt the top selection for a haul.

By Chinmay Vaidya
The Chicago Bears have finally dealt the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, sending the selection to the Carolina Panthers for a huge haul centered around the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers are also sending a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025 to Chicago as part of the deal.

Here’s a look at how the first round of the draft looks after Carolina’s deal with Chicago.

2023 NFL Draft, first round order

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, Broncos, and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

There could still be more deals in the coming days to shake up the draft order further, most notably one that would involve Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. The Packers quarterback appears to be seeking a new challenge and team president Mark Murphy basically admitted Rodgers wants out in recent interviews. A Rodgers trade will likely give the Packers an additional first-round selection at No. 13.

The Cardinals and Seahawks could also be movers, as they are set at quarterback for this coming season. The Falcons and Raiders could be looking to move up, especially with Carolina jumping both teams in this deal with the Bears.

