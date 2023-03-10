Full 2023 NFL Draft first round order after Bears trade No. 1 overall pick to Panthers

The Chicago Bears have finally dealt the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, sending the selection to the Carolina Panthers for a huge haul centered around the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore. The Panthers are also sending a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025 to Chicago as part of the deal.

Compensation update, per sources: Bears trading No. 1 overall pick to Carolina for:



pick No. 9

pick No. 61

a first-round pick in 2024

a second-round pick in 2025

WR DJ Moore pic.twitter.com/hHrHn1UIR2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2023

Here’s a look at how the first round of the draft looks after Carolina’s deal with Chicago.

2023 NFL Draft, first round order

There could still be more deals in the coming days to shake up the draft order further, most notably one that would involve Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. The Packers quarterback appears to be seeking a new challenge and team president Mark Murphy basically admitted Rodgers wants out in recent interviews. A Rodgers trade will likely give the Packers an additional first-round selection at No. 13.

The Cardinals and Seahawks could also be movers, as they are set at quarterback for this coming season. The Falcons and Raiders could be looking to move up, especially with Carolina jumping both teams in this deal with the Bears.