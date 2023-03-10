What picks do the Panthers have in 2023, 2024 NFL Drafts

The Carolina Panthers shocked the football world Friday by pulling off a massive deal with the Chicago Bears to move up to the No. 1 spot.

The Panthers surrendered the Nos. 9 and 61 picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and WR D.J. Moore to move up to the top spot in the draft to select one of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Anthony Richardson.

After paying a ransom for the No. 1 pick, what selections do the Panthers have left over the next couple of drafts? We’ve got you covered.

2023 NFL Draft

Second-rounder (No. 39 overall)

Third-rounder (No. 93 overall)

Fourth-rounder (No. 114 overall)

Fourth-rounder (No. 132 overall)

Fifth-rounder (No. 145 overall)

2024 NFL Draft

Second-rounder

Third-rounder

Fourth-rounder

Fifth-rounder (via 49ers)

Fifth-rounder (via Titans)

Sixth-rounder (via Cardinals)



While the Panthers paid a hefty price to move up for their QB of the future, the Panthers still have ammunition over the next two years as seen above.

Now, they’ll need to focus on building around whoever they choose as they don’t have a No. 1 receiver with Moore on his way to the Windy City.