Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Alabama in SEC Semifinals on Saturday

The No. 4 Missouri Tigers will face the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the first semifinal of the 2023 SEC Tournament from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 1:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN

Let’s take a look at the opening odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Alabama odds in SEC Semifinals

Spread: Alabama -9

Over/Under: 158.5

Moneyline: Alabama -475, Missouri +380

The Pick: Mizzou +9

Just play yourselves into The Madness, Tigers. Kobe Brown was brilliant in Friday’s 79-71 win over Tennessee, and the Tigers forced 14 turnovers from a Tennessee team that doesn’t cough it up too often. They also shot 10-26 from three-point range, which is good enough with their physicality and rebounding to do it.

Alabama has shown no signs of the strife around the program so far, but this is just a few too many points for a Mizzou team that needs the win as opposed to the Bama side that wants to win and is likely already a No. 1 seed. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and we’ll take desperate over safe here.