Norchad Omier injured for Hurricanes early during Miami-Duke ACC semifinal

Norchad Omier twisted his ankle in the first minutes of the Miami Hurricanes vs. Duke Blue Devils ACC semifinal on Friday.

Miami’s Norchad Omier steps on Dereck Lively’s foot coming down from a rebound…not putting weight on the right ankle.



Averages 14 PPG and would be a big loss. pic.twitter.com/1abJVQjzzF — Travon Miles (@TrayABC11) March 11, 2023

ESPN’s Holly Rowe says x-rays are being taken, and Omier will not return to the game. Omier was the Hurricanes best chance to defend All-ACC performer Kyle Filipowski on the post.

Omier averages 14.1 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the ACC regular season champion Hurricanes, but his presence defensively is where he’ll mostly be missed. The Hurricanes are one of the best teams in the country when they have the ball, but rank just 113th in adjusted defensive efficiency via KenPom. Losing their best block stopper is a big blow as the Canes look to do the ACC double for the second time under head coach Jim Larranaga.

Once we have more updates on Omier’s status for both the ACC and NCAA Tournament, we’ll add them here.