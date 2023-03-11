Going over betting odds for 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking a celebration of the best films. As one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in pop culture, the biggest artists and creative visionaries in the industry will congregate in honoring their contemporaries’ work over the past year.
This year’s nominees highlight one of the most balanced lineups in recent memory, with the nominated films originating from various different genres and scales. Blockbuster pictures such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick should be instantly recognizable by moviegoers, while other cinema lovers can still root for drama films such as The Banshees of Inisherin and Women Talking.
Here are the 2023 Oscar odds for a few of the top awards over at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once -2000
The Banshees of Inisherin +1000
All Quiet on the Western Front +1000
Top Gun: Maverick +1400
The Fabelmans +2200
Elvis +4000
Tar +5000
Avatar: The Way of Water +8000
Triangle of Sadness +10000
Women Talking +10000
Best Director
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) +500
Todd Field (Tar) +1600
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1400
Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness) +5000
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -175
Austin Butler (Elvis) +110
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1100
Paul Mescal (Aftersun) +4000
Bill Nighy (Living) +5000
Best Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tar) -120
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) -120
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) +2000
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) +2800
Ana de Armas (Blonde) +4000
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) -5000
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1200
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1400
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) +3500
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) +3500
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) +110
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) +150
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) +225
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) +1800
Hong Chau (The Whale) +2500