Going over betting odds for 2023 Oscars

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, marking a celebration of the best films. As one of the most prestigious award ceremonies in pop culture, the biggest artists and creative visionaries in the industry will congregate in honoring their contemporaries’ work over the past year.

This year’s nominees highlight one of the most balanced lineups in recent memory, with the nominated films originating from various different genres and scales. Blockbuster pictures such as Avatar: The Way of Water and Top Gun: Maverick should be instantly recognizable by moviegoers, while other cinema lovers can still root for drama films such as The Banshees of Inisherin and Women Talking.

Here are the 2023 Oscar odds for a few of the top awards over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once -2000

The Banshees of Inisherin +1000

All Quiet on the Western Front +1000

Top Gun: Maverick +1400

The Fabelmans +2200

Elvis +4000

Tar +5000

Avatar: The Way of Water +8000

Triangle of Sadness +10000

Women Talking +10000

Best Director

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) +500

Todd Field (Tar) +1600

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1400

Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness) +5000

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -175

Austin Butler (Elvis) +110

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1100

Paul Mescal (Aftersun) +4000

Bill Nighy (Living) +5000

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tar) -120

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) -120

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) +2000

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) +2800

Ana de Armas (Blonde) +4000

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) -5000

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1200

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1400

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) +3500

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) +3500

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) +110

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) +150

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) +225

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) +1800

Hong Chau (The Whale) +2500