NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch: Games on March 11 that will determine who’s in and out

The NCAA Tournament bubble teams have been very fortunate to this point with zero bid thieves, though a ton of conference tournament champs will be crowned over the next couple days. Below is a look at the bubble games to keep track of throughout the Saturday slate.

We’ll use Joe Lunardi’s ESPN Bracketology as the guide with the most recent update coming on Saturday morning.

Bubble Games to watch on March 11

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Vanderbilt Commodores are on one of the most impressive runs toward the NCAA Tournament bubble, and another win could go a long way. Winners of 10 of its last 11 games, Vandy is currently among the “first four out” in the latest update ahead of Saturday’s SEC Tournament semifinal matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Utah State vs. San Diego State

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The Utah State Aggies could eliminate all doubt for their NCAA Tournament chances with a victory over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West title game. San Diego State is a No. 6 seed at this point, but Utah State is among the “last four byes.” There’s still a chance the Aggies are a part of the dance even with a loss, but it would make for an uncomfortable Selection Sunday.

UAB vs. Florida Atlantic

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

This doesn’t exactly qualify for a bubble game but if you have a favorite team on the bubble, you need to be cheering hard for the Florida Atlantic Owls to knock off the UAB Blazers in Saturday night’s Conference USA title. FAU is currently slotted as a No. 8 seed so with a UAB victory, the bubble will shrink by one spot.