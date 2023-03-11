What March 10 results mean for Arizona, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Utah State, others in 2023 bracketology

The NCAA Tournament bracket reveal is just one day away ahead of a slate filled with conference tournament championships and semifinal contests. Looking back at a full Friday of college hoops, here’s what the results meant for the bracket.

We’ll use Joe Lunardi’s latest ESPN Bracketology that was updated on Saturday morning as the guide.

Key games for bracketology on March 10

Arizona 78, Arizona State 59

The Arizona Wildcats earned a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game, and they’ll enter Saturday as a No. 2 seed in the latest Bracketology projection. On the other side, the Arizona State Sun Devils should prepare for a sweat on Selection Sunday as they’re currently among the “last four in,” though bid thieves will be circling over the next couple days.

Vanderbilt 80, Kentucky 73

The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of nowhere to be a part of the bracket bubble, and they won 10 of their last 11 games after knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats on Friday night. Vandy is among the “first four out,” and the Commodores will get another chance at a huge victory over the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament semifinal round on Saturday afternoon. Kentucky is slotted in as a No. 7 seed.

Bubble Watch

Utah State 72, Boise State 62

This was a likely a bigger win for the Utah State Aggies than it would’ve been for the Boise State Broncos. Even with the defeat, Boise State remains slotted in as a No. 10 seed, while Utah State improved its resume as a “last four byes” team in the latest Bracketology update. The Aggies will end any doubt of they get a win on Saturday night over the San Diego State Aztecs in the Mountain West title game.