Full preview for American Championship game between Houston-Memphis

The American Athletic Conference Tournament championship game will feature the No. 1 Houston Cougars vs. the No. 2 Memphis Tigers on Sunday, March 12 at 3:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Memphis 25-8 (13-5 AAC), 31 NET, 27 KenPom

Memphis is back in the AAC Tournament championship game for a second year in a row and is searching for its first conference tournament title since 2013. Led by senior guard Kendric Davis, the Tigers maintained its spot as the second-best team in the American throughout the regular season and is a solid lock for the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens on Sunday. Playing at one of the faster tempos in the country, the team is well balanced and ranks in the top 40 in adjusted efficiency on both offense and defense. To get to the league title game, Memphis edged UCF in the quarterfinals on Friday before completely obliteration Tulane by 40 in Saturday’s semis.

No. 1 Houston 31-2 (17-1 AAC), 1 NET, 1 KenPom

Houston is seeking its third-straight AAC Tournament title before departing for the Big 12 next season and will enter next week’s NCAA Tournament as one of the favorites to win it all. The Cougars were elite in nearly every metric on KenPom and that’s backed up by them stumbling just twice throughout the regular season. The team has been led by senior guard Marcus Sasser, who earned AAC Player of the Year honors by averaging 17.5 points and 3.3 assists per game. However, Sasser suffered a groin injury in Saturday’s semifinal matchup against Cincinnati and is considered a game-time decision for Sunday’s title tilt. There’s a chance he could sit this one out to get healthy for the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch the AAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for AAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Houston -6

Point total: 135

Moneyline: Houston -250, Memphis +210

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Houston: -300

Memphis: +450