Full preview for SEC Championship game between Alabama-Texas A&M

The Southeastern Conference Tournament title game will feature the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Texas A&M 25-8 (15-3 SEC), 20 NET, 20 KenPom

Texas A&M is back in the SEC Tournament title game for a second year in a row and is hoping to cut down the nets this time around. Led by First Team All-SEC guard Wade Taylor IV, the Aggies were able to maintain its position near the top of the league standings throughout the back half of the regular season. They were excellent on offense this year, boasting the second-best free throw rate and seventh-best offensive rebounding rate in the country. To get to Sunday’s title game, they knocked off Arkansas in a 67-61 quarterfinal victory on Friday and Vanderbilt in an 87-75 semifinal victory on Saturday.

A win on Sunday would send Texas A&M to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018.

No. 1 Alabama 28-5 (16-2 SEC), 2 NET, 3 KenPom

Alabama has been the class of the SEC for the entire season and is just one win away from not only winning the league tournament, but potentially clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Crimson Tide stumbled only a few times all year and was dominant defensively, boasting the top unit in opposing effective field goal percentage at 41.7%. They were led all season SEC Player of the Year Brandon Miller, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Of course, the dark cloud that has loomed over Alabama the past few weeks has been the controversy surrounding Miller allegedly bringing the firearm used in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris in January.

To get to Sunday’s title game, the Tide smacked Mississippi State 72-49 in the quarterfinals on Friday before handling Missouri 72-61 in Saturday’s semis.

How to watch the SEC Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: ESPN

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for SEC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Alabama -3.5

Point total: 147

Moneyline: Alabama -165, Texas A&M +140

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Alabama: +170

Texas A&M: +500