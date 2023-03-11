Full preview for Big Ten Championship game between Purdue-Penn State

The Big Ten Tournament title game will feature the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers vs. the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 10 Penn State 22-12 (10-10 Big Ten), 55 NET, 42 KenPom

Not many expected Penn State to be in Sunday’s title game and could become the lowest seed to ever win the Big Ten Tournament. The Nittany Lions had a rocky start in conference play before finishing strong, winning five of their last six games of the regular season. That carried into Chicago this past week as they downed Illinois, Northwestern, and Indiana to get to this point. Penn State has operated a slow, but highly effective offense this year, ranking 11th in effective field goal percentage at 55.7% heading into Sunday.

A win would mark the program’s first conference tournament championship since winning the A-10 tourney back in 1991. It would also guarantee its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2011.

No. 1 Purdue 28-5 (15-5 Big Ten), 5 NET, 5 KenPom

Purdue has stood tall atop the Big Ten standings all season long and a win would solidify it as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Anchoring the team, of course, was center Zach Edey, who won Big Ten Player of the Year honors averaging a double-double and is the frontrunner to win the Naismith Award. The Boilermakers have been well balanced on both sides of the floor and defensively, they’ve have limited opponents free throw opportunities with a nation-best 19% free throw rate.

A victory would give Purdue its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2009.

How to watch the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus

Odds for Big Ten Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Purdue -6

Point total: 136.5

Moneyline: Purdue -240, Penn State +200

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Purdue: +150

Penn State: +2500