Full preview for Atlantic 10 Championship game between Dayton-VCU

The Atlantic 10 Tournament championship game will feature the No. 1 VCU Rams vs. the No. 2 Dayton Flyers on Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Dayton 22-11 (12-6 A-10), 76 NET, 72 KenPom

Dayton held its own throughout the season and is on the cusp of clinching its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017. Led by leading scorer DaRon Holmes II, the Flyers managed to maintain a position near the top of an incredibly competitive A-10 throughout the season. The team was strong on the defensive end of the floor, particularly holding opponents to under 30% shooting from three. Dayton got to the title game by toppling Saint Joseph’s in the quarterfinals on Thursday before downing Fordham in the semis on Saturday.

No. 1 VCU 26-7 (15-3 A-10), 61 NET, 67 KenPom

VCU stood atop the A-10 standings throughout the regular season and is just one victory away from clinching its first conference tournament title since 2015. Junior guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin Jr. has led the Rams all year with 12.6 points and 5.8 assists per game, earning A-10 Player of the Year honors in the process. The team has been elite on the defensive end, boasting the sixth-best turnover rate in the nation at 24.3% heading into Sunday’s title game. After winning its final six regular season contests, VCU got to this point in Brooklyn by hammering Davidson in the quarters on Thursday before topping Saint Louis in Saturday’s semis.

How to watch the Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: CBS

Livestream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus

Odds for Atlantic 10 Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: VCU -2

Point total: 125.5

Moneyline: VCU -130, Dayton +110

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

VCU: +180

Dayton: +160