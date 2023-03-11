Full preview for Ivy League Championship game between Yale-Princeton

The Ivy League Tournament championship game will feature the No. 1 Yale Bulldogs vs. the No. 2 Princeton Tigers on Sunday, March 12 at noon ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 2 Princeton Tigers 20-8 (10-4 Ivy), 119 NET, 117 KenPom

After falling to Yale in last year’s Ivy League Tournament final, Princeton is on the cusp of getting revenge and punching its ticket to the big dance. Led by a front court tandem of Tosan Evbuomwan and Ivy League Rookie of the Year Caden Pierce, the Tigers won 19 games in the regular season before downing Penn in Saturday’s semifinal matchup. The team has been particularly excellent on the defensive glass, boasting the 10th-lowest offensive rebounding rate at 22.9%.

A victory would clinch Princeton its 26th trip to the NCAA Tournament in program history and first since 2017.

No. 1 Yale Bulldogs 21-7 (10-4 Ivy), 64 NET, 60 KenPom

Yale is seeking its second straight Ivy League Tournament title and subsequently its second straight auto-bid to the NCAA Tournament. Led by Matt Knowling and Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Bez Mbeng, the Bulldogs carved right through the league schedule from mid-January onward, eventually winning the regular season title before dispatching of Cornell on Saturday. They particularly made it difficult for opponents to get proper shots off, limiting foes to just 46.9% shooting in effective field goal percentage.

A win on Sunday would clinch Yale its seventh NCAA Tournament berth in program history.

How to watch the Ivy League Tournament Championship Game

When: Sunday, March 11 at noon ET

Where: Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, NJ

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: Watch ESPN, ESPN app

Odds for Ivy League Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Yale -3

Point total: 141

Moneyline: Yale -165, Princeton +140

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Yale: +115

Princeton: +155