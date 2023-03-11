Full preview for MAC Championship game between Kent State-Toledo

The championship for the Mid-American Conference Tournament sees the No. 2 Kent State Golden Flashes vs. the No. 1 Toledo Rockets in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN2, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 Toledo (27-6, 16-2 MAC), 77 NET, 83 KenPom

The Toledo Rockets went on a 15-game winning streak to end the regular season before heading to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed — in fact, Kent State was the last team they lost against. The two teams have faced off just the one time this season. Toledo has a top-10 assist-to-turnover ratio, protecting the ball well, and scores 85.7 points per game (2nd in the nation) at a 49.6% clip (5th in the nation).

No. 2 Kent State (27-6, 15-3 MAC), 63 NET, 78 KenPom

Kent State took on No. 7 Northern Illinois and No. 3 Akron to make it to the final, with the latter giving them a bit more trouble than the former. The Golden Flashes bring a tough defense to the court, allowing just 65.4 points per game to their opponents (47th in the nation) at a 40.1% rate from the field (19th in the nation). Their offense is led by Sincere Carry with 17.3 points per game.

How to watch the MAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN app

Odds for MAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Kent State -1

Point total: 149.5

Moneyline: Kent State -115, Toledo -105

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Kent State: +150

Toledo: +170