Full preview for SWAC Championship game between Texas Southern vs. Grambling

The championship for the SWAC Tournament sees the No. 8 Texas Southern Tigers vs. the No. 2 Grambling State Tigers in the final game on Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPNU, and the winner will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Texas Southern 13-20 (7-11 SWAC), 302 NET, 294 KenPom

Texas Southern made a surprising run through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds to the SWAC title game with a chance to get to the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers shocked top-seeded Alcorn State on Wednesday with a 74-61 victory over the Alabama A&M on Friday. PJ Henry scored a game-high 26 points on 7-of-19 shooting from the floor including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc. Texas Southern rates 328th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 211th defensively.

No. 2 Grambling State 24-8 (15-3 SWAC), 170 NET, 170 KenPom

Grambling State will bring an 11-game winning streak into this matchup and is coming off a 78-69 victory over Jackson State in the semifinal round on Friday. The Tigers were led by Jourdan Smith and Shawndarius Cowart as both put up 18 points in the win. Grambling State rates 266th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 92nd on the defensive end.

How to watch the SWAC Tournament Championship Game

When: Saturday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama

TV: ESPNU

Livestream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Odds for SWAC Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Point spread: Grambling -5

Point total: 130.5

Moneyline: Grambling -240, Texas Southern +200

Pre-tournament odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook

Grambling: +105

Texas Southern: +1300